WhatsApp starts rolling out picture-in-picture video call feature for iOS

According to the outlet, this feature, which WhatsApp first started testing last year, lets users open up other apps during video calls without any disruptions

Topics
whatsapp | Apple iOS | Video Calling

ANI  Others 

WhatsApp

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has finally started rolling out picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS, as spotted earlier by 9to5Mac, reported The Verge, an American technology news website.

According to the outlet, this feature, which WhatsApp first started testing last year, lets users open up other apps during video calls without any disruptions.

WhatsApp will reduce your video call to a small window that sits atop whichever app you go to, similar to FaceTime's picture-in-picture mode. This enables you to participate in the call while looking up information online, reading a relevant book, or even playing a game.

The most recent WhatsApp update for iOS (version 23.3.77) gives users access to picture-in-picture mode, although you might need to wait a little while before using it as WhatsApp says this feature will roll out the feature "over the coming weeks" and the same goes for the handful of other features bundled in the update, reported The Verge.

The addition of customizable avatars that you can use as stickers and profile images, support for longer group descriptions and subjects, and the option to add subtitles when sending documents are all examples of this.

As per The Verge, WhatsApp also introduced brand-new status capabilities earlier this month that allows users to share their status with a select group of people, reply to someone else's status with an emoji, record voice updates, and more.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 08:15 IST

