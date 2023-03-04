WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for iOS beta: Report

Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attach menu for iOS beta.

Currently, for iOS shows the chat attachment menu as a vertical list by "presenting an alert controller", reports WABetaInfo. However, with the new menu, the company plans to bring a row-based attachment menu.

The new chat attachment menu is currently under development and is expected to release in a future update of the application, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to report status updates, on iOS beta.With the new feature, users can report any status update that might violate the Terms of Service, which will then be sent to the moderation team.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned that was rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS which will allow users to convert images into stickers, eliminating the need for third-party applications to create stickers.

