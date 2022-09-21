Xiaomi India announces festive season sale discounts on select smartphones

India has announced discounts on its smartphones in the wake of the festival season. The Chinese electronics manufacturer is offering discounts on the 12 Pro 5G, 11T Pro, K50i 5G, and more. Here are the details:

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Originally priced at Rs 62,999, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G will be available at Rs 45,499 onwards in the sale. Powered by a 4,600 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the smartphone sports 50-megapixel triple-camera system. It features a 6.73-inch 2K+ AMOLED screen and quad-speaker tuned by Harman Kardon.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Originally priced at Rs 39,999, the mid-premium smartphone will be available at a discounted price starting at Rs 28,999. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a 5,000 mAh battery, the Xiaomi 11t Pro comes in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Xiaomi 11i series

Xiaomi 11i series comes in two variants, one with 67W charger and other with 120W HyperCharge charger. The HyperCharge and 67W charger variants will be available at Rs 19,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. The smartphone offers 5G connectivity, 5,160 mAh battery, and 108MP based triple camera system on the back. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

K50i 5G

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, this smartphone was originally priced at Rs 25,999. During the sale, the smartphone will be available at Rs 19,999. The smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch fullHD LCD display with Dolby Vision, 5,080 mAh battery, and 5G connectivity.

A1

The latest budget offering from will be available at a discounted price of Rs 5,849. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery, 6.52-inch HD+ display, 8MP dual camera system on the rear and a 5MP front camera.

Redmi Note 11 series

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 and MediaTek Helio G96, respectively. Both the smartphones come with a 108MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging tech. The Plus and the Pro models will be available at Rs 16,999 and Rs 16,749, respectively.

Redmi 10A

Originally priced at Rs 8,499, the budget smartphone will be available at Rs 7,649 in the sale. The smartphone features a 5,000 mAh battery, 6.53-inch IPS screen, and MediaTek Helio G25 processor.