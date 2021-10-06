Xiaomi India sells 2 mn smartphones in first wave of festive sales

-
-
Xiaomi India on Wednesday announced that it has sold over 20 lakh smartphones in 5 days of the festive sale across channels.
In the premium segment, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and Mi 11X Series received maximum demand, followed by Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi 9 Series in the mid value segment.
"Continuing the brand's legacy, 'Diwali With Mi' brought attractive discounts and offers across Mi.com, the Great Indian Shopping Festival on Amazon, and The Big Billion Days on Flipkart and offline channels. On the back of a strong product portfolio, the company recorded a 10X growth in the premium segment ( >20K ) vis-a-vis last year," the company said in a statement.
Xiaomi India is offering deals on range of products across categories such as Mi 11 X, Mi 10i, Redmi Note 10 Series, Redmi 9 Series, among others, coupled with bank offers for consumers.
Earlier, the brand announced that it sold 1 lakh Smart TVs in less than 3 days of the festive sale across platforms. On the back of a strong product portfolio, the company recorded a massive 53x jump in demand for 4k TVs.
During the first wave of Diwali sales, 8 out of the top 10 best-selling Smart TVs listed on Amazon were from the house of Mi and Redmi. Redmi Smart TV X 50", Mi TV 4A 32", Mi TV 5X 43" witnessed maximum demand from consumers.
