MediaTek launches chipset for flagship 5G smartphones in India

-
ALSO READ
Global refurbished smartphone market down 9% in 2020 amid Covid crisis
Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate: Report
Jio's launch of low-cost smartphones may drive subscriber momentum: Report
Phone sales down to near zero, Covid was Xiaomi India chief's acid test
China's OnePlus, Oppo integrate parts of research and development
-
MediaTek on Tuesday launched a new chipset for flagship 5G smartphones, Dimensity 1200, in the India market.
The chipmaker also announced that Chinese smartphone brand realme is the first smartphone brand to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 System-on-Chip (SoC) in India.
"The SoC will mark a new beginning for the smartphone segment in India with its flagship features that blend the best of all worlds -- be its processor technology, camera, AI features, gaming or connectivity enhancements," Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said in a statement.
"With flagship 5G chipset technology, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will take user experience to the next level be in terms of AI, camera, processor speed, gaming capabilities and much more," Jain added.
The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC features one of the fastest smartphone octa-core CPUs ever -- with a clock speed of 3GHz with up to 22 per cent faster CPU performance while also being 25 per cent more power-efficient versus the previous generation.
Equipped with Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and six-core MediaTek APU 3.0 with 12.5 per cent faster performance, the SoC delivers flagship-level premium performance with AI multimedia capabilities, incredible displays, faster refresh rates, gaming enhancements, and much more.
Powered by MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technology, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC enhances the smartphone gaming experience with a new generation of wireless audio and Ray Traced graphics capabilities.
The chipset packs in powerful imaging and AI processors for incredible camera experiences with up to 200MP camera support and is equipped with MediaTek MiraVision HDR video playback and AV1 video decoding, bringing cinema-grade visual experiences to the small screen.
The SoC is built with an integrated 5G modem featuring MediaTek's 5G UltraSave technology for greater energy savings.
"We expect more OEMs to launch MediaTek Dimensity 1200 powered smartphones in the near future," Jain said.
--IANS
vc/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU