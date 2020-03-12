Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max; price starts at Rs 12,999

manufacturer on Thursday launched the ninth generation of its Note-series The series include the Note 9 Pro Max and the Note 9 Pro. Both the phones support Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) indigenously developed navigation system, the NavIC.

"The Redmi Note 9 Pro series is built for true Mi Fans and we hope they would appreciate this perfect amalgamation of Aura design, Pro Cameras and Max Performance as we continue to bring the best specs with highest quality at honest pricing," Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, India said in a statement.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour variants -- interstellar black, aurora blue and glacier white. It will be availble in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants, priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. The phone will go on sale at mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios from March 25.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in same three colour variants. It will be available in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively, from March 17.

Both the devices will be available on offline partner stores soon.

In terms of specifications, both the feature a 6.67-inch fullHD+ display of 2400 x 1080 pixels resolutions. The screen is covered under Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass for protection against scratches and smudges. Both the phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with Adreno 618 GPU.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max houses a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro also comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP in-display selfie shooter.

Both the run on Android 10 operating system with a layer of company's proprietary MIUI 11 user interface on top.

The phones have 5020mAh battery. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with 33W fast charging support, whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 18W fast charging support.

