Sennheiser CX 350BT, CX 150BT wireless earphones launched: Price, features

German audio company on Tuesday launched in India the CX 350BT and CX 150BT wireless earphones, priced at Rs 7,490 and Rs 4,990, respectively.

The earphones boasts Bluetooth 5.0 for fast and reliable connectivity, 10-hour battery life and portable design. Both the earphones will be available from March 3 onward, said the company in a statement.

The CX 350BT features a dedicated voice assistant button for easy access to SIRI or Google Assistant, along with smart features such as integrated Smart Control App.

"At Sennheiser, our focus has always been on innovation and with these new models in our wireless range, our aim has been to help our consumers experience an enhanced audio experience every day," said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Electronics India.



Four different sizes of ear tips make it easy to achieve a perfect, secure fit and offer excellent noise isolation.

The CX 350BT also features AptX and AptX low-latency support.

On compatible devices, AptX low-latency keeps sound in perfect sync with onscreen action - ideal when enjoying movies or gaming.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)