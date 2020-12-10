Xiaomi patents rollable smartphone design with a secondary display: Report

-
-
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a rollable smartphone design with a secondary display.
The patent filed last year with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) shows the brand's vision of a device with a retractable display that stretches sideways to a tablet form, reports GSMArena.
The patent titled 'Terminal with flexible screen' later got approved on October 29, 2020, and even got published in the World Intellectual Property Office database.
According to the patent, the design of the device includes a rollable flexible panel and a secondary normal display at the back. The rollable screen present in this phone can be extended by up to 200 per cent in width.
Earlier, Xiaomi had filed a patent for a foldable smartphone with a quad-camera system that rotates forward for selfies and back for regular photos.
The smartphone maker has filed the design patent for an inward bending phone in China and has also put 48 images to showcase the handset.
