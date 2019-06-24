Xiaomi's CC-branded smartphone series to launch on July 2 in China

Chinese manufacturer has officially confirmed first under its new CC series -- CC9 and CC9e -- that would be launched on July 2.

According to a report in tech portal Arena on Monday, the new CC series would be limited to as the company is geared up to launch Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro in

have already revealed a lot about Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. Mi CC9 would run on Pie-based MIUI 10 software and feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC and pack a 4,000mAh battery.

The device would pack a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP IMX586 sensor, a 16MP secondary lens and a 12MP third sensor, along with a 32MP selfie sensor.

While, Mi CC9e is expected to sport a smaller 5.97-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

It should be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, and pack 3,500mAh battery. The device is expected to include a 48MP IMX582 sensor, secondary sensor and 5MP sensor camera setup along with 32MP front camera.

