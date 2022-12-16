Year in review 2022: Asus ROG Phone 6 to Xiaomi 12 Pro, best gaming phones

Gaming are specifically designed to deliver enhanced experience while playing games. Such are optimised for performance, heat management, power consumption, and resource management. That said, gaming typically have powerful processors, high-resolution displays, and high-end graphics chips to provide a smooth and immersive experience. Here are five best gaming smartphones launched in 2022:

ROG Phone 6

The ROG Phone 6 boots Android 12 operating system-based ROG UI and Zen UI. The interface appears typically with ROG UI elements used in the Armoury Crate app, which is where all the gaming-specific adjustments can be made. It offers a high-level of hardware and software customisation for games. The smartphone's performance is snappy be it with regard to games or otherwise. Powered by a 6,000mAh battery, this smartphone is among the best gaming smartphones.

Price: Rs 71,999 onwards

10 Pro

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is among the premium smartphones powered by the top-end chip of its time. From graphic-intensive games to multimedia editing, there is nothing that this phone cannot handle. Compared to other smartphones, it performs better in the gaming benchmarks due to controlled thermals that directly influence both processor and graphics chip performance.

Price: Rs 66,999 onwards

12 Pro

The 12 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It ships with Android 12-based MIUI13 interface. Be it smooth everyday experience, immersive multimedia experience, or playful gaming experience, there is no lack of performance for smooth overall experience. Yes, the phone heats up sometimes, but it does not slow down and performs consistently even after prolonged usage.

Price: Rs 62,999

Redmi K50i

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, the Redmi K50i 5G ticks all the right boxes on the performance front. It delivers consistent performance and top-notch gaming experience. Importantly, the phone does not get warm even when used to the max of its potential. It handles regular operations with ease and the performance does not throttle with power-intensive workloads like online gaming. Coming to battery life, it requires a quick 10-15 minutes charge towards the end of the day if used extensively.

Price: Rs 25,999 onwards

iPhone 14 Plus

Powered by A15 Bionic processor, the iPhone 14 Plus looks like a compelling option which could sway gamers. Power-intensive tasks such as graphic-intensive gaming, video recording, and video editing make the phone go hot and drain the battery quickly, but do not hamper the performance. Besides, the phone has different focus modes including gaming mode.

Price: Rs 89,900 onwards