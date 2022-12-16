Year in review 2022: Asus ROG Phone 6 to Xiaomi 12 Pro, best gaming phones

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G review: Good on many fronts, but short of excellence
Xiaomi launches Redmi K50i smartphone in India: Know price, specs, and more
Asus launches ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones: Details here
Xiaomi Redmi K50i India launch today: Watch livestream, know expected specs
Asus ROG Flow Z13 review: A performance-centric all-in-one portable device
-
Gaming smartphones are specifically designed to deliver enhanced experience while playing games. Such smartphones are optimised for performance, heat management, power consumption, and resource management. That said, gaming smartphones typically have powerful processors, high-resolution displays, and high-end graphics chips to provide a smooth and immersive experience. Here are five best gaming smartphones launched in 2022:
Asus ROG Phone 6
The Asus ROG Phone 6 boots Android 12 operating system-based ROG UI and Zen UI. The interface appears typically Asus with ROG UI elements used in the Armoury Crate app, which is where all the gaming-specific adjustments can be made. It offers a high-level of hardware and software customisation for games. The smartphone's performance is snappy be it with regard to games or otherwise. Powered by a 6,000mAh battery, this smartphone is among the best gaming smartphones.
Price: Rs 71,999 onwards
OnePlus 10 Pro
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the OnePlus 10 Pro is among the premium smartphones powered by the top-end chip of its time. From graphic-intensive games to multimedia editing, there is nothing that this phone cannot handle. Compared to other smartphones, it performs better in the gaming benchmarks due to controlled thermals that directly influence both processor and graphics chip performance.
Price: Rs 66,999 onwards
Xiaomi 12 Pro
The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It ships with Android 12-based MIUI13 interface. Be it smooth everyday experience, immersive multimedia experience, or playful gaming experience, there is no lack of performance for smooth overall experience. Yes, the phone heats up sometimes, but it does not slow down and performs consistently even after prolonged usage.
Price: Rs 62,999
Xiaomi Redmi K50i
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, the Redmi K50i 5G ticks all the right boxes on the performance front. It delivers consistent performance and top-notch gaming experience. Importantly, the phone does not get warm even when used to the max of its potential. It handles regular operations with ease and the performance does not throttle with power-intensive workloads like online gaming. Coming to battery life, it requires a quick 10-15 minutes charge towards the end of the day if used extensively.
Price: Rs 25,999 onwards
iPhone 14 Plus
Powered by A15 Bionic processor, the iPhone 14 Plus looks like a compelling option which could sway gamers. Power-intensive tasks such as graphic-intensive gaming, video recording, and video editing make the phone go hot and drain the battery quickly, but do not hamper the performance. Besides, the phone has different focus modes including gaming mode.
Price: Rs 89,900 onwards
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 10:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU