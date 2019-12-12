Year in Review: Blaupunkt to Fingers, top 5 true wireless earphones of 2019

The Bluetooth technology, having eliminated a clutter of wires to handle, has made life a lot easier for users. It has made it easy to enjoy music on the go — during a run or workout, or even while commuting in a crowded metro train.

Though they came late on the scene, true wireless earphones caught people's fancy immediately. Even if their penetration remains lower than wired earphones because of their high price, the year 2019 saw the launch of several true wireless earphones that impressed with their sound quality and overall performance.

Business Standard lists top 5 true wireless earphones of 2019:

Blaupunkt BTW-01 true wireless earphones

Blaupunkt BTW-01 is lightweight and bass-heavy. It doesn't fall off your ear; and if you prefer carrying your music to your workout sessions, this is one of your best options. At Rs 5,999, this pair of true wireless earphones is certainly not a budget device, but it stops short of joining the premium category. Considering that premium true wireless earbuds have a starting price of Rs 10,000-12,000, the BTW-01 is indeed a good investment for audiophiles.

Skullcandy Sesh true wireless earphones

True wireless audio devices have become a trend nowadays and Skullcandy is not the one to stay behind in race. The Skullcandy SESH offers up to 8-10 hours of battery life and maintains a good balance between bass and treble. For Rs 5,999, these earbuds are suitable for those always on the move.

Skullcandy Indy

The Skullcandy Indy can be an affordable alternative to Apple Airpods if you are willing to settle for a slightly inferior audio quality. Priced at Rs 7,499, the Skullcandy Indy covers a wide spectrum of features and utilities, such as an IP55 protection rating for resistance to water, sweat and dust, a sturdy and lightweight design, microphones for calls, capacitive touch controllers, etc.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds, launched alongside the Galaxy S10-series smartphones in India, are lighter and cheaper than their older sibling, the Gear Icon X, and are better suited to be worn for long hours.

Priced at Rs 9,990, the Galaxy Buds are not a standalone device and can be operated only when connected with Bluetooth devices. They are a decent pair designed for music, but not calls. A great buy if you use a Samsung phone.

Fingers TWS Pods

Fingers recently launched the TWS pods, a tiny set of earbuds with a whopping 30 hours of battery life. So, basically, you have to charge the case once and it goes on and on. The build quality may not seem very good, but what's really impressive is the sound quality. The balance between bass and treble is just right.

For Rs 4,100, these true wireless earphones are a steal for those looking for a true wireless experience on budget.



