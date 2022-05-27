YouTube Music tests allowing users to customize filters for up next queue

Google-owned platform Music next is likely testing suggestion chips to filter what appears.

According to 9To5Google, just below the bar noting what radio users are playing from, there is a carousel of filters that they can tap to customise with plays next in Up next.

"All" is the default and joined by "Familiar," "Recommendation," and "Instrumental".

As per one user on Reddit, the filter pills vary by song and they only mention it appearing for radio-generated queues.

This should let users find more songs to listen to without having to browse the Home feed.

As per the report, that can be ideal when a user's current radio queue is great, but they. want more variety.

Overall, it lets people stay in the Now Playing UI, which is the fastest way to start another song. This view is getting slightly more busy and cluttered, but it is still pretty straightforward, the report said.

At the moment, there is only one report on Music's new ability to filter radio queues, the report mentioned.

