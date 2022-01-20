Apple Music is second most used music streaming service: Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Spotify's new feature 'Enhance' to improve personalised recommendations
Music streaming giant Spotify to spend $1 bn buying its own stock
Apple unveils iPhone 13, adds new features to iPads, watches
From Music to TV+, Arcade, and iCloud, the expanding universe of Apple apps
-
Cupertino-based tech giant's Apple Music accounts for 15 per cent of the global music streaming market, still falling behind streaming giant Spotify, which holds more than 30 per cent, says a new report.
According to new research by MIDiA, Apple caters to 15 per cent of the nearly 524 million global listeners, reports AppleInsider.
Spotify remains in the top spot with a 31 per cent share in 2021, though the streaming service is down from 33 per cent in 2020, the report said.
Amazon Music and Tencent Music each take a 13 per cent market share, while YouTube Music accounts for 8 per cent of global subscriptions, it added.
The report points out that the global base has grown by 109.5 million by the end of the second quarter of 2021, or roughly over 26 per cent year-over-year.
Global streaming is up, largely spurred by Covid-19 boredom. In 2020, on-demand audio streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify saw growth of 16.2 per cent globally over 2019.
--IANS
vc/sks
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU