Google's first foldable phone Pixel Notepad delayed to 2023: Report

Tech giant Google has reportedly delayed the release of its first foldable smartphone, the so-called Pixel Notepad foldable phone, until 2023.
According to SamMobile, following the pushback, the first foldable phone from Google is now reportedly scheduled to hit the market next spring.
As per the report, it is too early to tell, and there are plenty of unfounded speculations flying around as to why Google could have delayed its first foldable phone to spring 2023.
A recent report said that the device may cost less than the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3.
In Android 12L Beta 2 new animations were discovered that depict how to insert a SIM card into the upcoming foldable phone.
The animations for the SIM setup screen showed a smartphone that has a larger foldable display instead of the usual single-screen design. It showed that the SIM card slot is situated at the bottom while the volume rocker keys are at the lower right side.
It appears that the Google Pixel Fold could be similar to the recently launched OPPO Find N instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, the report had said.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
