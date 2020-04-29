Video meeting app Zoom ties up with Oracle Cloud to cater to growing demand

Cloud major on Tuesday announced that the video meet app is turning to Cloud Infrastructure to support its growth and evolving business needs.

has grown exponentially in recent times due to Covid-19 pandemic. The company said it now connects around 300 million-plus user on daily basis.

“We recently experienced the most significant growth our business has ever seen, requiring massive increases in our service capacity.

We explored multiple platforms, and Cloud Infrastructure was instrumental in helping us quickly scale our capacity and meet the needs of our new users,” CEO Eric S. Yuan said in a statement.

Zoom is already transferring upwards of seven petabytes data through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure servers each day, roughly equivalent to 93 years of HD video.

Within hours of deployment, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure supported hundreds of thousands of concurrent Zoom meeting participants.

After achieving full production, Zoom is now enabling millions of simultaneous meeting participants on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle said that its cloud infrastructure will help Zoom to continue to deliver flawless service to its customer base, adapt to changing demands, and lead the video communications industry.

“Video communications has become an essential part of our professional and personal lives, and Zoom has led this industry's innovation,” said Oracle CEO Safra Catz.

Apart from utilising Oracle Cloud platform to scale operations, Zoom also announced the Zoom 5.0 platform with several security related upgrades. Here is what’s new in Zoom 5.0