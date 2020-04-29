JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

WhatsApp now allows up to 8 people to join a group video call: Details here
Business Standard

Video meeting app Zoom ties up with Oracle Cloud to cater to growing demand

Oracle says its cloud infrastructure will help Zoom to continue to deliver flawless service to its customer base

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Zoom
Zoom also announced the Zoom 5.0 platform with several security related upgrades

Cloud major Oracle on Tuesday announced that the video meet app Zoom is turning to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to support its growth and evolving business needs.

Zoom has grown exponentially in recent times due to Covid-19 pandemic. The company said it now connects around 300 million-plus user on daily basis.

“We recently experienced the most significant growth our business has ever seen, requiring massive increases in our service capacity.

We explored multiple platforms, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was instrumental in helping us quickly scale our capacity and meet the needs of our new users,” Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan said in a statement.

Zoom is already transferring upwards of seven petabytes data through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure servers each day, roughly equivalent to 93 years of HD video.

Within hours of deployment, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure supported hundreds of thousands of concurrent Zoom meeting participants.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp now allows up to 8 people to join a group video call: Details here

After achieving full production, Zoom is now enabling millions of simultaneous meeting participants on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle said that its cloud infrastructure will help Zoom to continue to deliver flawless service to its customer base, adapt to changing demands, and lead the video communications industry.

“Video communications has become an essential part of our professional and personal lives, and Zoom has led this industry's innovation,” said Oracle CEO Safra Catz.

ALSO READ: Facebook launches 'Messenger Rooms' for group video chat to target Zoom app

Apart from utilising Oracle Cloud platform to scale operations, Zoom also announced the Zoom 5.0 platform with several security related upgrades. Here is what’s new in Zoom 5.0

  • AES 256-bit GCM encryption
  • Report a User feature
  • New encryption icon
  • Enhanced data center information
  • Enhancements to ending/leaving meetings
  • Profile picture control
  • Minimum password length requirements
  • Cloud recording security
First Published: Wed, April 29 2020. 10:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU