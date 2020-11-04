GOP star Madison Cawthorn wins North Carolina US House race: Report

-
ALSO READ
Vice President Pence criticises DNC, previews themes for RNC convention
Donald Trump, Biden make final pitches to undecided American voters
Donald Trump family business made modest gains in 2019, disclosure shows
Thailand protesters hold ambitious rally for democratic reforms in Bangkok
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faces Senate despite Covid crisis
Rising GOP star Madison Cawthorn has been elected to represent a North Carolina US House district.
Cawthorn, 25, will be one of the youngest people to ever serve in Congress after his win in the 11th District on Tuesday. He will be filling a vacant seat previously held by Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who left to serve as President Donald Trump's chief of staff.
Cawthorn defeated Democrat and retired US Air Force Col. Moe Davis.
Cawthorn first drew attention after defeating Trump's preferred candidate in an upset in the June GOP primary runoff. Left partially paralysed from a car accident, he delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in August during which he stood up from his wheelchair with the help of a walker.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor