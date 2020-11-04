GOP star Madison Cawthorn wins North Carolina US House race: Report

Rising GOP star Madison Cawthorn has been elected to represent a North Carolina US House district.

Cawthorn, 25, will be one of the youngest people to ever serve in Congress after his win in the 11th District on Tuesday. He will be filling a vacant seat previously held by Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who left to serve as President Donald Trump's chief of staff.

Cawthorn defeated Democrat and retired US Air Force Col. Moe Davis.

Cawthorn first drew attention after defeating Trump's preferred candidate in an upset in the June GOP primary runoff. Left partially paralysed from a car accident, he delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in August during which he stood up from his wheelchair with the help of a walker.

