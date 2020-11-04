Twitter flags Trump tweet for premature claims of victory in South Carolina

-
ALSO READ
Maybe I'll have to leave the country if Biden wins elections: Donald Trump
Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says wants to celebrate next birthday at WH
US elections: Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for their policies
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris is smart as a devil, says Joe Biden
Thought immediately of my mother when Joe Biden made the VP call: Kamala
Twitter has pinned a warning on a Trump campaign tweet declaring victory in the battleground state of South Carolina, saying it was premature and not confirmed by official sources.
A message under the tweet, in which the campaign trumpeted that Trump had won the Southern state, said official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted," the Politico reported.
The action came even as multiple news outlets - including The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and POLITICO - have similarly projected that President Trump will win the state, the report said.
The tweet, said the social media giant, violates a rule rolled out for this election that requires such tweets to be backed by calls from at least two of seven specified news organisations.
Twitter, though, left alone a similar Trump campaign tweet declaring victory in Florida because, the company said, it included a nod to one of Twitter's seven approved race callers.
In a seeming acknowledgment of Twitter's rules there, the campaign appended to its Florida victory tweet a note reading, Source:@DecisionDeskHQ.
The US' biggest social media companies have in recent days said that so-called premature declarations of victory were one of their primary concerns headed into this fraught Election Day, especially on a night expected to be full of close contests across the country.
A final verdict on who wins the presidency could take days or weeks depending on how the vote-counting, recounts and assorted court battles play out.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor