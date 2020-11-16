Nearly 2 dozen arrested in protest over Trump's defeat in US elections

-
ALSO READ
Several boats sink during Donald Trump's parade in Lake Travis, Texas
US President Trump denies report that he would declare poll victory early
Mail ballots greater threat than foreign interference: Trump on US polls
Trump indicates gearing up for legal battle against prolonged vote count
In America president doesn't choose his or her voters: NY AG slams Trump
Demonstrations over President Donald Trump's loss at the polls have resulted in charges against nearly two dozen people in Washington, including a person accused of setting off a commercial firework and four people accused in an assault that left the victim unconscious on the street.
The arrests came during and after protesters and counterdemonstrators clashed Saturday in Northwest Washington.
Several thousand people rallied during the day in support of Trump, whose motorcade briefly drove by the gathering protesters Saturday morning on the way to the president's Northern Virginia golf club.
Trump supporters marched from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court Building, across from the Capitol, during the day.
Their activities and those of counterdemonstrators grew increasing tense and took a violent turn in the early evening.
Videos posted to social media showed numerous incidents of shoving and punching as well as a fireworks explosion and a man shoving and knocking down one person before being shoved and punched unconscious himself by others.
A 26-year-old District of Columbia man was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after discharging the firework at several people, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Sunday.
Police said in another statement that four people, all but one confirmed as District residents, were arrested on various charges related to a man being knocked unconscious by one person and then assaulted by the others. Whether that incident was depicted in social media video was not clear.
Police also reported a stabbing victim was treated at a hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries. Four police officers were injured as they responded to the unrest, and eight firearms were recovered, the department said.
Police said at least 10 of those arrested were from the District of Columbia while others came from neighboring Maryland and Virginia.
Some of those arrested were from New York, New Jersey, South Carolina and Georgia, police said, and more suspects were being sought as authorities reviewed surveillance footage.
Several other cities on Saturday saw gatherings of Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden's Electoral College and popular vote victory as legitimate, including Phoenix; Dallas; Las Vegas; Austin, Texas; Lansing, Michigan; and Salem, Oregon.
Cries of Stop the Steal and Count Every Vote were common despite a lack of evidence of voter fraud or other problems that could reverse the result.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor