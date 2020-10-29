Pandemic politics: Biden shuns 'false promises' of a fast fix for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Trump says he made the right choice with Supreme Court nominee Amy Barrett
US Presidential elections 2020: Biden won't rule out studying court packing
Amy Coney Barrett to senators: Courts 'should not try' to make policy
Harris says GOP trying to 'ram through' Barrett as presidential poll nears
Senate confirms Donald Trump nominee Amy Coney Barett to Supreme Court
Focused firmly on COVID, Joe Biden vowed Wednesday not to campaign in the election homestretch on the false promises of being able to end this pandemic by flipping a switch.
President Donald Trump, under attack for his handling of the worst health crisis in more than a century, breezily pledged on his final-week swing to vanquish the virus.
The Democratic presidential nominee also argued that a Supreme Court conservative majority stretched to 6-3 by newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett could dismantle the Obama administration's signature health law and leave millions without insurance coverage during the pandemic.
He called Trump's handling of the coronavirus an insult to its victims, especially as cases spike dramatically around the country.
Even if I win, it's going to take a lot of hard work to end this pandemic, Biden said during a speech in Wilmington, Delaware.
"I do promise this: We will start on day one doing the right things.
His comments reflected an unwavering attempt to keep the political spotlight on the pandemic.
That was a departure from the president, who downplayed the threat and spent his day in Arizona, where relaxed rules on social distancing made staging big rallies easier.
The pandemic's consequences were escalating, with deaths climbing in 39 states and an average of 805 people dying daily nationwide up from 714 two weeks ago.
Overall, about 227,000 Americans have died.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor