Pandemic politics: Biden shuns 'false promises' of a fast fix for Covid-19

Focused firmly on COVID, vowed Wednesday not to campaign in the election homestretch on the false promises of being able to end this pandemic by flipping a switch.

President Donald Trump, under attack for his handling of the worst in more than a century, breezily pledged on his final-week swing to vanquish the virus.

The Democratic presidential nominee also argued that a Supreme Court conservative majority stretched to 6-3 by newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett could dismantle the Obama administration's signature health law and leave millions without insurance coverage during the pandemic.

He called Trump's handling of the an insult to its victims, especially as cases spike dramatically around the country.

Even if I win, it's going to take a lot of hard work to end this pandemic, Biden said during a speech in Wilmington, Delaware.

"I do promise this: We will start on day one doing the right things.

His comments reflected an unwavering attempt to keep the political spotlight on the pandemic.

That was a departure from the president, who downplayed the threat and spent his day in Arizona, where relaxed rules on social distancing made staging big rallies easier.

The pandemic's consequences were escalating, with deaths climbing in 39 states and an average of 805 people dying daily nationwide up from 714 two weeks ago.

Overall, about 227,000 Americans have died.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)