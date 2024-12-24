Business Standard

MG teases Cyberster EV specs ahead of 2025 debut at Bharat Mobility Expo

The new MG Cyberster will be equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack powering two electric motors on each axle, making it an all-wheel-drive model

According to news reports, the new MG Cyberster will be later joined by the Mifa 9 MPV which is also expected to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled MG Select, a new luxury brand channel, and shared initial details of MG Cyberster, its electric two-door convertible roadster. Inspired by the retro aesthetics of the MG B Roadster, the MG Cyberster is set to debut in India in January 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Expo. It will be available as a completely built unit (CBU) and sold through MG Select, the new sales channel for premium models.
 
The MG Cyberster will be equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack powering two electric motors on each axle, making it an all-wheel-drive (AWD) car. The electric powertrain will belt out 503 bhp and 725 Nm of peak torque and will clock triple-digit speed in 3.2 seconds.
   
Range and stability
 
For the Cyberster, MG Motor is claiming a maximum range of 580 km on a single full charge as per the CLTC (China Light-duty vehicle Test Cycle) range. It will also come with a front double wishbone setup along with a rear five-link independent suspension, giving it better dynamics. High-speed stability is further enhanced by a 50:50 front and rear weight distribution.
 
Future plans and expansion

According to news reports, the new MG Cyberster will be later joined by the Mifa 9 MPV which is also expected to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The new MG Select network will focus on retailing New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) including EVs and plug-in hybrid vehicles. In the initial phase, MG Motor India will set up 12 select dealerships across India. The company will expand its premium retail network to Tier-II cities in a phased manner.
 
Latest features in retro design
 
The design of the MG Cyberster pays homage to the iconic MG B Roadster, a popular model from the 1960s. It is a two-seater electric car with a soft-top. The swept-back headlights and an enclosed front-end and split air intake in the bumper together give it a ‘smiling face’. The profile has a ‘kammback’ design-inspired silhouette for better aerodynamics. It will also be the first Indian EV featuring scissor doors with dual radar sensors and an anti-pinch mechanism. It will be equipped with 19 or 20-inch alloy wheels and feature sleek connected taillights at the rear.

