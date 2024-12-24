Business Standard

Isuzu Motors India achieves 100K production milestone with D-Max V-Cross

Isuzu Motors India achieves 100K production milestone with D-Max V-Cross

Driving Isuzu Motors India's success is its lineup of the rugged D-Max Highlander, the versatile D-Max S-Cab, the popular D-Max V-Cross, and the MU-X SUV, which competes with the Toyota Fortuner

Isuzu

Photo: X@IsuzuIndia

Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Isuzu Motors India has announced achieving 1 lakh units production milestone, a testament to the Japanese brand’s growing presence in India. It rolled out the 100,000 unit last week from its Sri City manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The 100,000th unit was the popular Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, the bestselling lifestyle pick-up truck that has captured the hearts of Indian consumers. Isuzu’s India line-up also includes the rugged D-Max Highlander, the D-Max S-Cab, and the Toyota Fortuner-rivaling MU-X SUV, all contributing to the brand’s success in the country.
 
Commenting on the production milestone, Toru Kishimoto, deputy managing director of Isuzu Motors India, attributed the achievement to the trust customers have in the brand’s reliable, versatile and high-quality products that are specifically made for the Indian market. “This is a proud moment for us and it reflects our unwavering commitment to India, a market of immense potential and strategic importance to Isuzu. We remain focused on delivering value-driven, reliable, and innovative mobility solutions to the delight of our customers,” Kishimoto said.
   
Reflecting on the brand’s journey in India, Rajesh Mittal, president & managing director, Isuzu Motor India, recounted the company’s achievements in both production and exports. “One key highlight is that around 22 per cent of our production line workforce comprises talented women. This showcases our commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion. Additionally, 100 per cent production workforce are diploma engineers and they make world-class vehicles adhering to the same global standards of Isuzu’s manufacturing and operational excellence. This has enabled us to become the leading exporter of commercial vehicles from India. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to provide products and services of the highest level of quality in India and in the overseas market.”
 
Isuzu Motors India began its operations in 2016. The automaker commenced its second phase of operations in 2020 with the inauguration of the press shop facility and engine assembly plant. Since then, more than 14,00,000 pressed parts have been rolled out from the facility. Isuzu Motors India has doubled its vehicle and engine production in the last two years.

Topics : Isuzu Motors Car makers Auto Expo

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

