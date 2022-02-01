People should desist from making uninformed comments: FM on Rahul's remarks

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
FM's Budget speech shortest since 2019, lasts for 1 hours 31 minutes
Budget 2022: Govt plans paradigm change in urban planning; to set up panel
Budget 2022: Centre lowers FY23 divestment target to Rs 65K crore
Rahul does not understand maths, finds sum of everything zero: Piyush Goyal
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what she called as making uninformed comment on the budget and said he should first implement what he preaches in states governed by his party.
Following the presentation of Budget 2022-23 in Parliament, Gandhi dubbed it as a "zero-sum budget", saying it has nothing for the salaried, middle class, and the poor.
"That's not right. I wish as a leader of the oldest party, please understand what has been said. I pity people who come up with quick responses. Quick understanding response I am ready to answer but just because you want to put something on Twitter, it does not help," she said in an interaction with media.
She lamented that the Congress-led UPA government had left the country as part of the fragile five.
In 2013, India was classified as among the 'fragile five' economies that heavily depended on foreign capital to finance growth.
"Whatever he is preaching to us, he should go and implement in the Congress-ruled states," she said.
She wondered if the employment situation in Punjab or Chhattisgarh was any better.
"Has he been able to stop suicides of cotton farmers in Maharashtra?," she wondered and said that before speaking he should do what he preaches.
"I take criticism but not from somebody who has not done his homework," she added.
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, who was also presented at the briefing, quipped that it is correct to assume that Rahul Gandhi could not understand the budget which will have far reaching implications.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU