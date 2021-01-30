PM Modi to chair all-party meet ahead of Parliament's Budget Session

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: India took 'short-term pain' for long-term economic gain, says CEA
Budget session: PM Narendra Modi to chair an all-party meeting on Jan 30
LIVE updates Budget session: PM Modi to chair an all-party meeting today
Budget session 2021: PM Modi to chair all-party meeting on Jan 30
Budget with BS: Read the most insightful coverage of Budget 2021
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair an all-party meeting on Saturday through video conferencing ahead of the Budget Session for smooth functioning of Parliament.
Leaders of all parties have been invited to attend the meeting that is scheduled to be held in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the agricultural legislations passed in September and have kept the government and opposition at loggerheads.
The government has not shown any inclination towards repealing the farm laws which is the prime demand of the protesting farmers.
On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla presided over a meeting of the floor leaders.
After the meeting, Birla said he has requested leaders of all parties in Lok Sabha to respect the dignity of the House, and sought their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the proceedings.
A total of 18 Opposition parties boycotted the Presidential address on Friday on the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament the first of the new decade.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been repeating that the government should find solutions regarding the farmers' agitation.
Along with the Congress, 17 opposition parties had announced boycott of Kovind's address to express solidarity with farmers, who have been protesting since November 26 in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders along Delhi, and other places to press for their demands.
--IANS
miz/pgh/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU