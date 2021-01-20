Budget session: PM Narendra Modi to chair an all-party meeting on Jan 30

Prime Minister will chair an all-party meeting on January 30 during which the government will put forth its legislative agenda for the Budget session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

He said the meeting will be held virtually and an invitation has been extended to floor leaders of all parties.

“The all-party meeting will be held on January 30, where government will put forth its legislative business for the Parliament session and would also listen to the opposition's suggestions,” Joshi said.