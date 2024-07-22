Business Standard
AI may slowdown growth of India's services export: Economic Survey

The survey referred to a report by Capital Economics that discusses this impact on services export growth

The survey also highlighted how India should focus on other sectors to mitigate the impact of AI. This includes a focus on agriculture and other relatively less skill-dependent sectors | (Photo: Reuetrs)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Economic Survey cautioned about the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on India’s services export growth. The survey stated that AI could slow down India’s services export growth, reducing it by 0.3-0.4 percentage points a year over the next decade.

“The advent of artificial intelligence casts a huge pall of uncertainty as to its impact on workers across all skill levels – low, semi, and high. These will create barriers and hurdles to sustained high growth rates for India in the coming years and decades. Overcoming these requires a grand alliance of union and state governments and the private sector,” the survey report said.

The survey also highlighted how India should focus on other sectors to mitigate the impact of AI. This includes a focus on agriculture and other relatively less skill-dependent sectors.

“This underscores the importance of the relatively less skill-dependent tourism sector for employment generation. Therefore, public policy should pay particular attention to boosting the tourism sector. Governments at all levels and the private sector must work together to realise the sector’s potential,” the survey stated.

The survey pointed out that trade protectionism, resource hoarding, excess capacity and dumping, onshoring production, and the advent of AI are narrowing the scope for countries to extract growth from manufacturing and services. “That is forcing us to turn conventional wisdom on its head. Can the farm sector be the saviour? A return to roots, as it were, in terms of farming practices and policymaking, can generate higher value addition from agriculture, boost farmers’ income, create opportunities for food processing and exports, and make the farm sector both fashionable and productive for India’s urban youth,” the survey added.

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

