Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Fiscally prudent, reforms-driven Budget paves way for future growth

Fiscally prudent, reforms-driven Budget paves way for future growth

The focus on uplifting 17 million farmers in 100 weakest farming districts is a step towards ensuring equitable development across the country

Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Group

Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Group

Ajay Piramal
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s economic resilience amidst an uncertain world order provides a unique opportunity to our nation. Government policy plays a major role in leveraging this opportunity to transform India into an economic powerhouse. The Union Budget FY26 is a step towards that. I would like to congratulate our finance minister for presenting a fiscally prudent, reforms-based Budget designed to not only address the present economic slowdown but also prepare the country for future challenges. The focus on uplifting 17 million farmers in 100 weakest farming districts is a step towards ensuring equitable development across the country. It is unfortunate that even after 75 years, 112 aspiring districts are subjected to abject poverty, but focused reforms like those announced today are expected to improve the situation, with the support of the private sector.
 
 
Ease of doing business is a necessity for a conducive business environment. I am encouraged by our finance minister’s thoughts on a trust-based, light-touch regulatory environment and its impact on ease of doing business, job creation and productivity. I look forward to the outcome of the proposed high-level committee for regulatory reforms. There is no denying the role of a robust regulator in the financial sector. However, the regulatory process should be up-to-date with the ever changing dynamics of the sector. Financial sector regulators need to adapt to the spirit of vivaad se vishwas, and can moderate some of the prevailing regulatory requirements. A quick reduction in policy rates can be a good start. Additionally, I expect IBC to significantly improve the time taken from admission to resolution, and fast track the process of unlocking value. I am enthralled with the allowance of 100 per cent FDI in India’s insurance sector. This will improve insurance penetration by attracting higher funding and competitiveness within the industry.
 
Lastly, I expect a major fillip to consumer demand arising from the extra income generated through lower income taxes. India has about 1.1 billion individuals classified as mid-income and aspiring. A large section of this demography will be adequately incentivised to increase consumption. A systemic rise in consumption is bound to raise economic growth significantly, since 60 per cent of India’s GDP is composed of private spending. Additionally, I am hopeful the new Direct Tax code, when it is released next week, will further simplify and rationalise India’s tax structure and impact consumer and business sentiments positively.
The writer is chairman, Piramal Group

More From This Section

Census

Census, NPR unlikely in 2025 too as only Rs 574 crore allocated in Budget

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed depositors - your TDS limit hiked to Rs 50,000, Rs 1 lakh for seniors

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

A walkout in the midst of a 'colourful' Budget, but the mood stayed bright

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh CM hails Union Budget as 'historic for middle class, farmers'

The Economic Survey for 2023-24, tabled in Parliament on Monday, asked the private sector to contribute to the creation of approximately eight million jobs annually until 2036. It also cautioned companies against being overly reliant on capital-inten

India Inc to boost capex as Budget drives infra, manufacturing, mining

Topics : Union Budget Finance minister private sector Indian Economy Ajay Piramal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon