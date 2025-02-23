Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Union Budget aims to build healthy economy with long-term vision: Mandaviya

Praising the Union budget, Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that the budget aims to make a healthy economy by setting a proper roadmap with a long-term vision.

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya speaks during a panel discussion on India's preparations for Paris Olympics and Paralympics, in New Delhi, Friday, July 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

He said that time has changed in the last 10 years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over.

"The prime minister has a vision of a developed India by 2047. With a long-term vision, the PM has also laid out his roadmap step by step in every budget," the minister said at a press conference at the party office on Sunday. 

"Our budget aims to build a healthy economy. Each budget for the last ten years is taking the country a step forward," he said.

 

The minister highlighted various budget announcements and said that all the sectors have been taken care of in the budget.

"The budget also prioritised infrastructure development and a proper roadmap has been laid out in the budget. The priority was also given to the health sector with a vision to include more poor people under the Ayushmann Yojana," he said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Budget 2025

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

