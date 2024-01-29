Adani Energy Solutions appoints Kunjal Mehta as CFO with effect from Apr 1

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Kunjal Mehta as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 1, 2024.

The development follows the resignation of incumbent Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rohit Soni on Monday, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) said in an exchange filing.

"Kunjal Mehta, presently serving as CFO within Adani Portfolio of Companies, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer of the company (a key managerial personnel, categorised as senior management personnel), commencing from April 1, 2024," the company said.

Soni will relinquish his position as CFO of the company from the business hours on March 31, 2024.

Soni will assume the new role of CFO at Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), the green hydrogen arm of Adani Enterprises, the filing said.

While accepting the resignation letter from Soni, the company's board also approved the appointment of Kunjal Mehta as the new CFO-designate.

Mehta presently serves as CFO of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., the distribution arm of Adani Energy Solutions.

"This transition is part of a leadership capability development initiative being undertaken across the Adani portfolio companies in furtherance of a long-term vision to enhance employee engagement, build people capabilities, and create a pool of proficient and committed leaders in a diverse, fair, and respectful workplace," AESL said.

AESL (formerly Adani Transmission) has a significant presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

It is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 17 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 20,422 ckm (circuit km) and 54,661 MVA transformation capacity.