close
Sensex (-0.85%)
66230.24 -570.60
Nifty (-0.80%)
19742.35 -159.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.89%)
40184.85 -359.00
Nifty Smallcap (-1.38%)
5728.75 -80.05
Nifty Bank (-1.68%)
44623.85 -760.75
Heatmap

Adani forms joint venture to redevelop one of Asia's biggest slums Dharavi

Adani group won the Dharavi rebuilding project in July by bidding $610 million for the project

Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's property unit has formed a joint venture with Mumbai's slum rehabilitation authority to redevelop the Dharavi, a key step towards rebuilding one of Asia's biggest slums that is mired in legal controversy.
 
A spokesperson from Adani Group confirmed the formation of the entity, Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd, without elaborating further. Redevelopment of Dharavi, where 1 million people live, has been delayed for decades.
 
The setting up of the JV is a critical step and assumes significance as it comes as Adani faces an ongoing legal challenge from a rival bidder, Dubai-based SecLink Technologies Corporation.
 
SecLink alleges Mumbai's Maharashtra state improperly cancelled an original 2018 bidding process and restarted it so that Adani could win. The state and Adani deny any wrongdoing, and say SecLink's case should be thrown out.
 
SVR Srinivas, who heads the state-run Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, told Reuters in an interview in August that the state will appoint the chairman of the new 80:20 Adani Properties-state government JV, while the CEO will be from Adani's camp.
The next step would be the submission of a master plan by the Adani group which will have key details including planning on infrastructure, rehabilitation and public amenities, he said.
 

Also Read

What is the Dharavi redevelopment project? Here is all you need to know

Adani's Dharavi redevelopment plan spurs doubts and favouritism claims

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Dharavi project: 8 months after Adani's winning bid, approval pending

Dharavi wants to be redeveloped but with its residents' future secured

Shares of EMS gain 33% on market debut; SJVN share sale oversubscribed

KRIBHCO's turnover jumps 95% to Rs 25,715 cr in FY23, declares 20% dividend

Wipro CFO Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal quits, Aparna Iyer takes over charge

Edtech ConveGenius builds SwiftChat conversational AI platform on AWS

Black Box opens new centre of excellence in Bengaluru, to create 500 jobs

The Dharavi slum, about three-quarters the size of New York's Central Park, featured in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning 2008 movie "Slumdog Millionaire".
 
Adani group won the Dharavi rebuilding project in July by bidding $610 million for the project.
 
Apart from the legal challenge by SecLink, Reuters reported in August that Dharavi residents are concerned about billionaire Adani's capacity to deliver amid high-profile financial setbacks post allegations by U.S. short seller Hindenburg of improper dealings in January, which he denies.
Topics : Dharavi Adani Group Gautam Adani Asia's billionaires Slum in india

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon