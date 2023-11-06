close
Adani Green crosses 8.4 GW mark, becomes India's largest RE company

Among its peers, ReNew is closest with 8.3 GW, followed by Tata Power and Greenko Energies with close to 4 GW capacity each. State-owned NTPC has a 3.2 GW green energy capacity

Adani Green Energy

Shreya Jai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has become India's largest green energy company as it reached the 8.4 gigawatt (GW) installed capacity mark last week. Company executives told this paper that AGEL commissioned a 0.15 GW solar power park in Rajasthan, which helped it surpass the 5 GW capacity for solar and 8.4 GW overall.

Among its peers, ReNew is closest with 8.3 GW, followed by Tata Power and Greenko Energies with close to 4 GW capacity each. State-owned NTPC has a 3.2 GW green energy capacity.

At 5 GW, AGEL also operates the country's largest solar portfolio.

"AGEL’s management has guided that it plans to commission between 2.8 GW to 3 GW in the current financial year (FY24), with a capital expenditure of approximately Rs 14,000 crore in the current financial year," said a senior executive.

The company's upcoming projects will be located in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, according to the company's various corporate presentations.

AGEL announced earlier this year an ambitious target of achieving 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by the year 2030.

According to the company executives, close to 97 per cent of AGEL's capacity is under long-term fixed tariff Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) of 25-year duration and an average portfolio tariff of Rs 3.02 per unit.

Topics : Adani Green Energy Tata Power Tata Power Adani Power Greenko Energy Holdings

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

