Adani Green crosses 8.4 GW mark, becomes India's largest RE company

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has become India's largest green energy company as it reached the 8.4 gigawatt (GW) installed capacity mark last week. Company executives told this paper that AGEL commissioned a 0.15 GW solar power park in Rajasthan, which helped it surpass the 5 GW capacity for solar and 8.4 GW overall.

Among its peers, ReNew is closest with 8.3 GW, followed by Tata Power and Greenko Energies with close to 4 GW capacity each. State-owned NTPC has a 3.2 GW green energy capacity.

At 5 GW, AGEL also operates the country's largest solar portfolio.

"AGEL’s management has guided that it plans to commission between 2.8 GW to 3 GW in the current financial year (FY24), with a capital expenditure of approximately Rs 14,000 crore in the current financial year," said a senior executive.