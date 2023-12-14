Sensex (1.34%)
70514.20 + 929.60
Nifty (1.23%)
21182.70 + 256.35
Nifty Midcap (1.31%)
45534.30 + 587.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.98%)
6880.45 + 66.70
Nifty Bank (1.36%)
47732.30 + 640.05
Heatmap

Adani Group reports 13.7% rise in cash reserve to Rs 45,895 crore

Adani said while Ebitda rose to Rs 71,253 crore in April-September this fiscal from Rs 57,219 crore a year back, gross assets increased 6 per cent to about Rs 4.5 trillion

Adani, Adani Group

The cash balance across portfolio companies exceeds long-term debt repayment for the next 18 months. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani group companies have reported a 13.7 per cent rise in cash reserve to Rs 45,895 crore in the first half of the current fiscal as earnings across the business rose while debt was almost unchanged.
In the half-year credit performance report, Adani said while Ebitda rose to Rs 71,253 crore in April-September this fiscal from Rs 57,219 crore a year back, gross assets increased 6 per cent to about Rs 4.5 trillion.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gross debt was almost unchanged at Rs 2.26 trillion, but after considering cash reserves, the net debt at Rs 1.80 trillion was 3.6 per cent less than Rs 1.87 trillion in April-September 2022.
The group's flagship incubator Adani Enterprises Ltd and ports unit Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were top Ebitda earners. The two also account for 37 per cent of the cash balance in the group.
Adani Enterprises had the biggest debt of Rs 103,926 crore, followed by APSEZ Rs 99,901 crore and Adani Power Ltd Rs 91,742 crore.
City gas firm Adani Total Gas Ltd had the lowest borrowing in the group of Rs 4,773 crore.
"Each year, debt maturity is covered by funds from operations (FFO) and cash balances," Adani said. "At the portfolio level, no maturity of long-term debt is outside the FFO envelope."

Adani said its portfolio is the only infrastructure portfolio in India with more than half its Ebitda with a credit rating quality equivalent to or better than sovereign quality.
"Net debt to trailing-twelve-month Ebitda now at 2.5x, lowest in 10 years," it said.
Equity investments in total gross assets increased to 59.8 per cent, while debt investments were lower at 40.2 per cent, it added.
While delivering an all-time high half-year profit Ebitda (earnings before interest tax and depreciation) growth of 47 per cent, over 80 per cent of the Ebitda is contractual and 68 per cent of Ebitda is A+ rated, thus providing the highest level of stability and multi-decadal cashflow visibility.
"These strong cashflows have allowed unconstrained investments as reflected by the increase in asset base to Rs 4.48 trillion (USD 54 billion). Equity deployment is at 59.8 per cent of the total asset base, much higher than industry standards. Adani Portfolio is committed to building a world-class infrastructure and utility platform," it said.

Also Read

Adani Ports in talks for acquisition of SP Group's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha

Adani Ports Q2 result: Consolidated profit at Rs 1,761 cr; revenue up 27%

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

Adani hikes stake in two group companies to work on claw back strategy

Improved capacity, reduced turnaround time: India's ports mean business

Shree Cement commissions high capacity kiln for Rs 3,500 cr Rajasthan plant

Birla-Lodha battle: Calcutta HC shrinks Priyamvada Birla estate's reach

Adani Energy Solutions incorporates Gujarat-based Sunrays Infra Space Two

Adani Ports plans to issue $120 million rupee bond sale, first since 2021

S&P downgrades Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources; warns of potential default

The cash balance across portfolio companies exceeds long-term debt repayment for the next 18 months.
"Despite ongoing deleveraging and higher cash balances, the portfolio companies have maintained their commitment to investment as reflected by the increase in the asset base.
"Total gross assets of the portfolio increased by 6 per cent or Rs 25,240 crore (USD 3 billion) during the period, reaching Rs 4.48 trillion (USD 54 billion), thanks to higher equity investments supported by strong cashflows from the businesses," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Group Adani Enterprises Ltd Gautam Adani

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon