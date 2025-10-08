Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Capital launches suite of GenAI tools on D2C platform

Aditya Birla Capital launches suite of GenAI tools on D2C platform

The AI-powered suite-Sales Assist, Service Assist, Audit Assist, and Marketing Assist-aims to drive intelligent, hyper-personalised customer experiences across platforms

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital | File Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) announced the launch of a suite of AI-powered innovations on its flagship Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform, ABCD, at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025.
 
The company said the move reinforces its commitment to simplifying finance and delivering intelligent, hyper-personalised customer experiences across digital and physical channels.
 
“Digital transformation is a strategic differentiator for us at ABCL. While few financial institutions have moved beyond proof-of-concept to full-scale deployment of GenAI applications, we are proud to be among the first movers deploying it at scale,” said Pankaj Gadgil, Head – Digital Platforms and Payments Strategy, Aditya Birla Capital.
 
 
He added that the vision is to build a future-ready, scalable enterprise that puts intelligence, foresight, and customer centricity at the forefront.
 
AI-driven productivity tools launched

Also Read

Chamarajanagar plant, KM Birla

With dual engines, Aditya Birla to lead India's fashion industry: KM Birla

data

Corporate restructuring picks pace as India Inc's mantra to unlock valuepremium

TMRW, LiteStore partner to add 25,000 sq ft in retail over 18 months

TMRW, LiteStore partner to add 25,000 sq ft in retail over 18 months

SEBI

Sebi proposes reforms to streamline IPF, tighten bourse regulations

Nitin Burman, chief revenue officer, Balaji Telefilms

Balaji Telefilms focuses on strengthening Kutingg after ALTT platform ban

 
Aditya Birla Capital has introduced a suite of Generative AI (GenAI) tools — Sales Assist, Service Assist, Audit Assist, and Marketing Assist — designed to democratise business intelligence and AI capabilities across teams.
 
These tools aim to enhance productivity through AI-powered training, role-play simulations, and real-time product support for sales teams.
 
Service Assist empowers contact centre agents by streamlining query handling and generating scripts for quicker resolution.
 
Audit Assist and Marketing Assist automate workflows to reduce turnaround time and improve accuracy.
 
The company is also integrating Agentic AI into key customer processes such as onboarding, underwriting, and claims management to reduce costs and enhance operational speed. In addition, GenAI voice bots are being deployed to scale tele-sales, customer service, and retention efforts.
 
Part of ‘One ABC, One P&L’ strategy
 
The company has undergone a major transformation under the ‘One ABC, One P&L’ strategy — anchored on the principles of ‘One Customer, One Experience, and One Team’.
 
As part of this vision, ABCL has built a strong omnichannel infrastructure and launched three major digital platforms:
 
Udyog Plus – a B2B platform for MSMEs
 
ABCD App – a D2C mobile platform for consumers
 
Stellar – a B2D platform for distributors
 
These platforms have improved operational efficiency, customer acquisition, and engagement. The ABCD app now serves 6.4 million customers, while Udyog Plus has over 2.4 million registrations, managing assets worth ₹3,658 crore.
 
Strong financial growth
 
Between FY22 and FY25, Aditya Birla Capital delivered robust growth across key businesses.
 
The lending portfolio of its NBFC and housing finance arms expanded at a 33 per cent CAGR, rising from ₹67,185 crore to ₹1,57,404 crore.
 
Gross premiums from its health and life insurance businesses grew at a 23 per cent CAGR, from ₹13,867 crore to ₹25,579 crore.
 
Total assets under management (AUM) climbed from ₹3,70,618 crore to ₹5,11,260 crore.
 
This performance reflects the company’s successful execution of its unified digital and business strategy to scale operations and deliver greater value across its financial ecosystem.
 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Daikin to invest ₹1,000 cr in Haryana, Kubota to infuse ₹2,000 cr

Reliance Jio

Jio Credit to raise ₹500 crore via AAA-rated NCDs; maturity in Oct 2027

Tata motors

Electric PV sales more than double in September; Tata Motors leads

Tinder face recognition

No fake faces: Tinder rolls out face check selfie verification in India

Ishita Sawant, Founder & CEO of Meolaa

AI-first FMCG startup Meolaa raises $6 mn in pre-Series A funding

Topics : Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Capital listing Aditya Birla Capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon