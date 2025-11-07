Friday, November 07, 2025 | 08:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Q2FY26 results in line; Aurobindo Pharma could gain 25%, says Nuvama

Q2FY26 results in line; Aurobindo Pharma could gain 25%, says Nuvama

According to Nuvama, Aurobindo's Q2FY26 revenue and Ebitda were ahead of consensus estimates by 2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, though PAT missed expectations by about 5 per cent

Aurobindo Pharma share price

| Image: Bloomberg

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities have maintained their ‘Buy’ rating on Aurobindo Pharma, noting that the company’s second-quarter performance for FY26 was largely in line with their expectations.
 
In a note co-authored by Shrikant Akolkar, Aashita Jain, Gaurav Lakhotia, and Tanay Parab, Nuvama analysts said they have cut their FY26E EPS estimate by 5 per cent, while retaining their FY27 projections.  The brokerage has accordingly revised its target price to ₹1,420 (from ₹1,445 earlier), which is 25.11 per cent higher than the company’s previous close of ₹1,135 per share on the NSE logged on Thursday, November 6.

Q2FY26 performance largely steady

Aurobindo Pharma’s net profit for Q2FY26 rose 3.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹848 crore, compared with ₹817 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 6.3 per cent YoY to ₹8,286 crore, driven by growth across the US, Europe, and emerging markets, the company said in an exchange filing. 
 
 
Ebitda before forex and other income stood at ₹1,678 crore, up 7.1 per cent YoY from ₹1,566 crore in Q2FY25. The Ebitda margin improved by 16 basis points to 20.3 per cent, compared with 20.1 per cent in the year-ago period.
 
In terms of segments, US formulations revenue rose 3.1 per cent YoY to ₹3,638 crore ($417 million), while Europe formulations revenue surged 17.8 per cent YoY to ₹2,480 crore (EUR 243 million).

Also Read

JSW Cement

JSW Cement slips 4% ahead of results, hits all-time low on heavy volumes

market

Bharti Hexacom shares drop over 3% on Q2 miss; should you buy the dip?

Indian Hotels, Taj Hotels

Indian Hotels dips 5%, stock hits over five-month low on heavy volumes

Orkla India's MD & CEO Sanjay Sharma (left) and CFO Sunaina Calapa during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Orkla India debuts at 3% premium on D-Street: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises extends decline, down 5% in 2 days; here's why

‘Beat on revenue, miss on PAT’

According to Nuvama, Aurobindo’s Q2FY26 revenue and Ebitda were ahead of consensus estimates by 2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, though PAT missed expectations by about 5 per cent.
 
“The Ebitda margin came in at 20.3 per cent, in line with consensus. The US base business performance has been stable, while the European operations have done well. Breakeven in China and the Pen-G ramp-up are awaited,” the analysts said.

Key triggers: MIP announcement, Eugia-III inspection

The brokerage highlighted that the MIP announcement and a successful inspection at Eugia-III are among the near-term catalysts that could drive a re-rating for the stock.
 
“Over the medium term, biosimilars and CDMO remain key growth drivers. We are pencilling in 7 per cent revenue CAGR and 14 per cent EPS CAGR for FY25–27E,” the note said. Nuvama values Aurobindo Pharma at 18x FY27E EPS.
 
The analysts expect the company to file multiple biosimilars with the EMA and USFDA by FY27, including denosumab, omalizumab, tocilizumab, bevacizumab, and trastuzumab, which should support the next leg of growth in the medium to long term.
 
“In the near term, the MIP announcement and subsequent Pen-G ramp-up are key events to watch. Aurobindo anticipates a re-inspection of Eugia-III in H1CY26; a positive outcome could trigger a multiple re-rating,” the note added.
 
Nuvama also termed the expanded scope of Aurobindo’s biologics CDMO partnership with Merck as an encouraging development, while noting that it is awaiting FTC approval for the Lannett deal.
 

More From This Section

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets in red; Tata Elxsi, Bajaj Finance Q2 results today

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

Bajaj Auto Q2 Preview: Profit, revenue to rev up on premium, export push

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 7: Bharti Airtel, LIC, Lupin, Bajaj Housing

stock market rally, market rally

Don't miss out on these 3 must-have breakout stocks for your portfolio

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty on November 7; details inside

Topics : Buzzing stocks Aurobindo Pharma share market Share price stock market trading Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageNintendo Store App LaunchedMankind Pharma Q2 ResultsPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon