Friday, August 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Auto resumes Chetak e-scooter deliveries, rare earth magnets secured

Bajaj Auto resumes Chetak e-scooter deliveries, rare earth magnets secured

Production and shipments recommenced on August 20, marking a faster-than-anticipated return to full capacity

chetak

Bajaj Auto on Friday said it has resumed supplies of its electric scooter, Chetak.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto on Friday said it has resumed supplies of its electric scooter, Chetak, across all dealerships after overcoming constraints caused by global rare earth magnet availability.

In recent weeks, temporary supply constraints linked to international component availability had moderated deliveries. The sustained and growing demand for Chetak added further pressure on supply, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Production and shipments recommenced on August 20, marking a faster-than-anticipated return to full capacity, it added.

Further, Bajaj Auto said it has "secured sufficient supply of rare earth magnets and other key materials to ensure availability during the upcoming festive season".

 

"Demand for Chetak remains robust, supplies have normalised, and deliveries against bookings have commenced. We are scaling up production to meet rising demand while staying true to our standards of quality and customer delight," Bajaj Auto President - Urbanite Business Unit, Eric Vas said.

China's restriction on exports of rare earth magnets -- a key component of electric vehicles -- in the wake of US President Donald Trump's tariff war had hit global automakers, including those in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OnlyFans

OnlyFans owner rakes in $701 mn in dividends ahead of $7 bn platform sale

Suneeta Reddy

Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy sells 1.3% stake via block deal

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI to launch first India office in Delhi this year as user count surges

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB signs MoU with CRPF to provide insurance, benefits under Rakshak Plus

Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director, Sumadhura Group

Sumadhura Group eyes investment of ₹10,000 crore in next four yearspremium

Topics : Bajaj Auto E-scooter sales Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon