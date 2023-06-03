close

Bajaj Finserv to invest Rs 5k cr in Pune; create 40k jobs, says Fadnavis

"I think it is the largest investment in recent times taking place in the fintech sector," Fadnavis said about the MoU

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
The Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bajaj Finserv under which the non-banking finance company will invest Rs 5,000 crore in Pune that is expected to create 40,000 jobs, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

After signing the MoU, Fadnavis said Pune was gradually becoming a hub for financial services and the latest development involving Bajaj Finserve would boost the sector.

"I think it is the largest investment in recent times taking place in the fintech sector," Fadnavis said about the MoU.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

