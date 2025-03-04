Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Bank of India adds 111 new branches to expand urban, semi-urban reach

Bank of India adds 111 new branches to expand urban, semi-urban reach

As of December 2024, BoI had 5,202 branches in the country, with 993 in metros, 838 in urban centres, 1,501 in semi-urban centres, and 1,868 in rural areas

Bank of India

Photo: X@BankofIndia_IN

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday said it has added 111 new branches across the country to strengthen its presence in key urban and semi-urban centres.
 
BoI has added 17 branches under its Hyderabad Field General Manager Office (FGMO), followed by 14 under Chennai FGMO, 13 under Pune FGMO, 12 under New Delhi FGMO, and 11 under Bhopal FGMO. Additionally, 10 branches each have been added under Chandigarh and Lucknow FGMO, the bank said in a release.
 
“This expansion strengthens our presence in key urban and semi-urban centres,” said Rajneesh Karnatak, managing director and chief executive officer, BoI, adding that by increasing the branch network, the bank aims to enhance accessibility, improve customer convenience, and provide a more personalised banking experience.
 
 
“This initiative aligns with our broader vision of driving financial inclusion and contributing to the nation’s economic growth,” Karnatak added.
 
As of December 2024, BoI had 5,202 branches in the country, with 993 in metros, 838 in urban centres, 1,501 in semi-urban centres, and 1,868 in rural areas.
 
In Q3FY25, the state-owned bank added 11 new domestic branches, while in Q2, it had added 36 new branches.

Topics : Bank of India BoI Banking sector

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

