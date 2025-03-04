RIL receives $2.81 billion demand notice from govt over gas dispute

Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries (RIL) on Tuesday informed exchanges that it has received a $2.81 billion demand notice from the oil ministry over the long-pending gas dispute related to its KG-D6 operations. In another stock exchange announcement, RIL also said its new energy business wholly owned subsidiary has received a letter from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) levying liquidated damages related to its battery project.
Regarding the gas dispute, RIL said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has raised a demand of $2.81 billion on the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) contractors—RIL, BP Exploration (Alpha) Limited, and NIKO (NECO) Limited. RIL said it received the letter on Monday.
The demand notice follows a recent Delhi High Court order on February 14, where the division bench of the Delhi High Court reversed an order from a single judge passed in May 2023. The May 2023 order had dismissed the Government of India's appeal challenging a previous arbitral award.
RIL on Tuesday noted that the company is “legally advised that the division bench judgment and this provisional demand are unsustainable.”
In July 2018, RIL won an arbitral award against the Government of India’s (GOI’s) claim on the KG-D6 Consortium for an amount of approximately $1.55 billion on account of alleged gas migration from ONGC’s blocks.
RIL said it is taking steps to challenge the judgment of the division bench of the Delhi High Court. “The company does not expect any liability on this account,” it added.
“It is quite interesting to note that claims are being made against the consortium of RIL when, in fact, it appears that there is no order in favour of the Union of India, and which order is sustained by any court of law, to make claims against the consortium of RIL,” said Shrenik Gandhi, managing partner, Chambers of Shrenik Gandhi.
“If at all the claims of the Union of India are to be established against the consortium of RIL, the only option appears to be a re-trial before the arbitral tribunal. It is unlikely that any court would itself adjudicate or re-adjudicate the alleged disputes,” Gandhi added.
In a separate notification, RIL also informed the exchanges that Reliance New Energy Battery Storage Limited (RNEBSL), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company, on Monday received a letter from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).
The MHI letter, RIL said, refers to levying liquidated damages at the rate of 0.1 per cent of the performance security (Rs 50 crore) for each day of delay from January 1, 2025. The delays are in the achievement of the first milestone under the programme agreement executed with MHI for 5 GWh manufacturing capacity. This capacity was awarded under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell. RIL said the liquidated damages computed till March 3 amount to Rs 3.1 crore.
RNEBSL has requested an extension of time for the achievement of the said milestone, the company said. RIL was awarded this PLI in FY23.
RIL, in its FY24 annual report, noted that it is prioritising the establishment of its battery Giga factory by 2026 and is fast-tracking the commercialisation of its sodium-ion battery technology, with plans to industrialise sodium-ion cell production at a megawatt level by 2025.
On Tuesday, RIL’s shares closed in the red for a second day this week at Rs 1,161.70 per piece, down 0.8 per cent from its previous close. On Monday, RIL shares closed 2.4 per cent lower than their previous day’s close.