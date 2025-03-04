Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Apollo Hospitals partners with Ion Beam Applications for proton therapy

As per the study published in The Lancet Regional Health, worldwide in terms of absolute incidence number, following China and the US, India ranks third, contributing 7.5 per cent of all new cancers

Apollo Hospitals

Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday said it has tied up with Ion Beam Applications to introduce proton beam therapy solutions for cancer treatment.

The healthcare major has tied up with Ion Beam Applications to introduce the Proteus One system in India.

"The addition of Proteus One to our Apollo Proton Cancer Centres further solidifies our position as a global leader in Proton Therapy. This next-generation technology will allow us to achieve superior clinical outcomes and significantly improve the quality of life for cancer patients in India and beyond," Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Founder-Chairman Prathap C Reddy said in a statement.

As per the study published in The Lancet Regional Health, worldwide in terms of absolute incidence number, following China and the US, India ranks third, contributing 7.5 per cent of all new cancer incidences and is expected to grow to 1.5 million this year.

 

Ion Beam Applications CEO Olivier Legrain said: "These contracts expand upon the close relationship we have built for more than a decade with Apollo Hospitals. Seeing an existing customer reaffirming its confidence in our solutions not only demonstrates the reliability and superiority of the IBA portfolio but also highlights the level of excellence of the services we deliver.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

