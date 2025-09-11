Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Shah launches faster immigration clearance programme at 5 more airports

Shah launches faster immigration clearance programme at 5 more airports

The special initiative was first rolled out at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here in July 2024 and two months later launched in seven more airports

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah on Thursday launched the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP). (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), which fast-tracks the immigration process of pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders, in five more airports.

The special initiative was first rolled out at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here in July 2024 and two months later launched in seven more airports -- Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad. Today, the FTI-TTP was launched in Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Kozhikode and Amritsar.

"Fast Track Immigration: Trusted Traveller Programme makes immigration simpler, faster and hassle-free," the minister said at a special programme held virtually.

 

OCI card holders and Indian citizens travelling abroad will receive the maximum benefit under the programme, Shah said. So far, three lakh people have registered and 2.65 lakh availed the facility so far.

The programme ensures faster immigration clearance. Several thousand passengers have been granted faster immigration clearance through e-gates till now, officials added.

The FTI-TTP, aimed at facilitating international mobility with faster, smoother, secure immigration clearance, has been started for Indian nationals and OCI card holders on a gratis basis in the initial phase.

The FTI-TTP is similar to the Global Entry Program offered by the US that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers upon arrival in America in select airports, another official said.

The FTI-TTP will eventually be launched at 21 major airports in the country. Eligible passengers will be allowed to utilise e-gates and bypass regular immigration queues for a seamless journey. They will need to apply online and submit their biometrics (fingerprint and facial image) along with other required information as specified in the application form. The FTI registration will be valid for a maximum of five years or until the validity of the passport, whichever comes first.

A traveller can avail the facility by applying through the government website www.ftittp.mha.gov.in and providing the required details, which will be verified by the Bureau of Immigration.

Approved applications would receive a message to schedule an appointment to provide their biometrics details at designated international airports in India or the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The applicants need a minimum passport validity of at least six months.

The programme will be implemented in two phases -- Indian citizens and OCI cardholders in the first and foreign travellers in the second.

The Bureau of Immigration will be the nodal agency for fast track immigration of various categories of travellers under this programme.

After necessary verification, a White List of 'Trusted Travellers' will be generated and fed for implementation through e-gates.

Once the genuine identity of the passenger is established and biometric authentication done, the e-gate will open automatically and immigration clearance will be deemed to have been granted.

The Union home ministry also shared a support help desk email ID -- india.ftittp-boi@mha.gov.in.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

