BIF opposes Jio's demand of revising consultation paper on Satcom rules

BIF opposes Jio's demand of revising consultation paper on Satcom rules

Reliance Jio has urged telecom regulator Trai to come up with a revised paper on spectrum allocation for satellite communication

Jio and Vodafone Idea have opposed the allocation of spectrum to satellite companies without auction.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Industry body Broadband India Forum on Tuesday opposed Reliance Jio's demand for revising the consultation paper on Satcom spectrum rules.

Reliance Jio has urged telecom regulator Trai to come up with a revised paper on spectrum allocation for satellite communication, alleging that it ignores the key points of ensuring a level-playing field between satellite and terrestrial services.
 

Without naming Reliance Jio, Broadband India Forum (BIF) said the argument for a 'level playing field' between satellite-based and terrestrial communication services is fundamentally flawed, demonstrating a profound misunderstanding of the technologies and the law.

 

"In a desperate attempt to confuse all, stakeholders' have questioned the regulator's preference or 'tilting of preference' on the administrative allocation of satellite spectrum, advocating for auctioning such airwaves.

"This seems to be a direct defiance of the Telecommunications Act passed by the highest legislative authority of the country Parliament and a reprehensible attempt to undermine the country's extant policy framework," BIF said.

An email query sent to Reliance Jio elicited no immediate reply.

Akasa Air to assess safety of 14 Boeing 737 planes amid rudder issue

Tata Tech-BMW form 50:50 JV to focus on software-driven solutions

Foxconn firm Yuzhan Technology to invest Rs 13,180 crore in Tamil Nadu

Beverage major PepsiCo sees double-digit organic revenue growth in India

Will stick to electric cars in short term: BYD India's Rajeev Chauhan

BIF members include satcom players like OneWeb, Viasat, telecom network gear makers etc.

The industry body said the Telecommunications Act 2023 explicitly stipulates that the method of spectrum assignment of various commercial and others listed in the First Schedule, including Commercial Satcom Services, must be done through an administrative process.

On September 27, 2024, Trai floated a consultation process to explore methodology and price for assigning spectrum to satellite companies to provide calling, messaging, broadband and other services in the country.

The decision on spectrum price and allocation methodology will pave the way for satellite-based broadband services from companies like Elon Musk-owned Starlink, Bharti Group-backed OneWeb, and Jio Satellite Communications, across India.

Jio said the consultation paper does not adequately address competitive fairness and is not aligned with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reference dated July 11, 2024, which makes the consultation paper and consequent recommendations vulnerable to legal challenges.

It also alleged that the paper is tilted towards administrative spectrum assignment, which undermines norms of the Telecommunications Act 2023.

The telecom firm said the Telecommunication Act 2023, emphasises auction as the default method for assigning spectrum for commercial services.


Jio urges Trai to review consultation paper on satellite spectrum

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea expands long-term partnership with Ericsson for 5G rollout

Telecoms may be holding off on 5G expansion to strengthen 4G: Here's why

BSNL's market share gain from lower tariffs unlikely to impact Airtel, Jio

BSNL adds 2.9 mn users after telecom rivals hiked tariffs in July

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

