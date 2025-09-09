Brigade Group inks pact for Rs 2,500 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Real estate major Brigade Group has announced the signing of a joint development agreement for a luxury residential project in East Bengaluru with a potential gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,500 crore.
According to the company, the joint development covers 10.75 acres with a saleable potential of 2.5 million square feet, strategically located near major commercial hubs and social infrastructure.
Brigade operates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City, with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors.
Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises, said, “Bengaluru is our primary market, and this new development reflects our strategic commitment to focus on high-quality developments in premium micro-markets that combine connectivity, infrastructure and lifestyle appeal. The location is rapidly evolving as a premium residential corridor, and we believe this project will play a pivotal role in attracting a new generation of aspirational homebuyers. This project also represents our vision for the future of urban living in Bengaluru – where efficiency, sustainability and community come together, and we are excited to bring it to life for homebuyers.”
In an interaction with Business Standard, Pradyumna Krishnakumar, Executive Director of Brigade Group, said the company is targeting a 15 per cent increase in pre-sales, with a goal of Rs 9,000 crore by the end of FY26. He added that residential earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins are expected to remain in the 28–30 per cent range during the year.
In July, the Bengaluru-based group acquired a prime 20.19-acre land parcel in the fast-growing Whitefield–Hoskote corridor for Rs 588.33 crore, through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties Pvt Ltd. The project carries an expected GDV of Rs 5,200 crore.