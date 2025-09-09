Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / This US firm is doubling down on entry level jobs in AI era: Here's why

This US firm is doubling down on entry level jobs in AI era: Here's why

McKinsey expects 15-20% growth in non-partner staff over five years, with 12% more hires in 2026

McKinsey plans to increase junior hiring despite AI reshaping work. The firm expects 15–20% growth in non-partner staff over five years, with 12% more hires in 2026.

McKinsey plans to increase junior hiring despite AI reshaping work

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence may be reshaping workplaces, but consulting giant McKinsey & Company says junior workers are still very much in demand. In fact, the firm is planning to hire more entry-level employees over the next few years, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.
 
Speaking at McKinsey’s media day in New York, Eric Kutcher, senior partner and chair of McKinsey North America, said the firm currently employs between 5,000 and 7,000 non-partner staff in the region. That number could grow by 15-20 per cent over the next five years, he added. For 2026 alone, the company intends to bring in 12 per cent more staff than it will hire in 2025.
 
 
“What we will work on will still require the same level of intellect, the same level of pace, and it will be doing the things that you can’t do with machines,” Kutcher said.
 

Why McKinsey still wants young workers

Kutcher emphasised that while AI is boosting efficiency, it does not replace the kind of analytical and creative problem-solving McKinsey sells to its clients. He also noted that younger recruits often come with a natural fluency in technology. By way of example, he said that a 20-year-old is more in tune and fluent with new technology.
 
The firm is continuing to actively recruit from university campuses, as the next generation of consultants will be more comfortable leveraging AI tools in their work.

What this means for US job market

McKinsey’s hiring plans stand out at a time when many desk workers are struggling to find new roles. Economic uncertainty has made companies more cautious about expansion, and some have slowed recruitment.
 
Data released by the US labour department on September 5 showed the unemployment rate climbed to 4.3 per cent in August, the highest since 2021. Moreover, employers added only 22,000 jobs in August compared to 79,000 in July and far below the 80,000 expected.  
 
Kutcher suggested that AI could actually unlock more jobs rather than fewer by freeing up resources for growth. If AI helps reduce costs in certain areas, companies may be able to reinvest those savings into new projects and additional hiring.
 
“I actually think this is a moment where we should see a level of productivity and growth that we have not seen yet that comes out of technology,” Kutcher said.
 
He added that while some companies have reached a “peak” in hiring, instead of cutting jobs, these company's plan was to reassign staff to different tasks. No CEO gets excited about cost cuts, Kurcher said.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

