Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / British Airways sees potential in India, will look to expand services: COO

British Airways sees potential in India, will look to expand services: COO

The airline plans to have a third daily flight from the national capital to London from next year, subject to regulatory approvals

British Airways

India is the second largest market for British Airways after the US (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

With the "incredible potential" in the Indian aviation market, British Airways will look to expand its services to cater to the growing travel demand as well as continue to create employment opportunities in the country, according to a senior airline executive.

Operating in India for more than 100 years, the airline, currently has 56 weekly flights from the country to London. There are three flights a day from Mumbai, two daily flights from Delhi and one flight daily from Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.

The airline plans to have a third daily flight from the national capital to London from next year, subject to regulatory approvals.

 

"We are always looking to continue to expand our services as demand grows stronger. We continue to keep our network schedule under constant review to ensure we provide connectivity and choice for our customers.

"As demand strengthens, we remain focused on expanding our services and elevating the travel experience," British Airways Chief Operating Officer Rene de Groot told PTI in a recent interview.

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo announces mandatory Airbus system upgrade across entire A320 fleet

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Global airlines race to fix Airbus jets, US reports little disruption

airport, airport infra, aeroplane, flights

All about the Airbus A320 software glitch that sparked major recall

Airbus, neo

Airbus software glitch: IndiGo, AI to ground 350 A320 jets for the weekend

Ludovic Renou, Senior V-P, Commercial Agencies Network, CMA CGM

French shipping firm CMA CGM mulls operations in India's waterwayspremium

India is the second largest market for British Airways after the US, and the airline has dedicated crew bases in each Indian city it operates from.

Groot said local staff play an essential role in delivering a premium service that is personalised and free of language barriers. "In India, we continue to create employment opportunities, and support regional economies - all while promoting the best of Britain," he added.

British Airways has its call centre, CallBA, in India with around 2,000 staff who provide round-the-clock support to customers from the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.

"From a people perspective, we have invested heavily in India and steadily expanded our colleague presence here, with CallBA and our five Indian cabin crew bases growing in size," Groot said.

CallBA is located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Also, British Airways has a codeshare agreement with IndiGo, and through a joint business partnership with Qatar Airways, the airline operates to 13 Indian stations, totalling 148 weekly flights to India. These are one-way, direct options from London with British Airways and from Doha with Qatar Airways.

As part of its continuing focus on India, British Airways, in March, also introduced the Meet and Assist service for passengers who require additional support while travelling from India to the UK.

"We view the dynamic growth of Indian carriers like IndiGo and Air India as a positive development for the aviation industry and for India's emergence as a global aviation hub.

"India is our second-largest market, and the rising demand, coupled with the expansion of carriers like IndiGo amongst others, reflects the incredible potential of this market," Groot said.

India and the UK have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in place, and the UK is also a leading destination for tourism and education. Half a million Indians visit the UK every year, and the Indian diaspora there also contributes significantly to the travel demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel

NCLAT dismisses insolvency plea against Voltas, upholds NCLT order

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra looks to bolster play in core SUV, electric vehicle segments

Pipes, LNG pipes, natural gas

PNGRB expert panel calls for sweeping reform to unlock free gas market

tax notice to startups

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) gets two tax notices totalling ₹266.3 crore

Mahindra

Mahindra to build 1,000 high-power EV chargers as it expands electric push

Topics : British Airways airlines Aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon