Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cipla board rejig: Samina Hamied to step down from executive role

Balram Bhargava appointed as independent director on board

Samina Hamied, Ciple

Samina Hamied, executive vice chairperson, Cipla

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major boardroom reshuffle, Cipla on Thursday said its board has accepted the decision of Samina Hamied, executive vice chairperson of the company, to step down from her current role and continue as a non-executive director of the drug major. Hamied would step down on March 31 this year.

The announcement comes at a time amid reports that Cipla promoters are looking to sell their entire or partial shareholding in the company. Cipla promoters hold 33.5 per cent of the company. With this move, all three members of the board from the promoter or founding family would have non-executive roles.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Cipla board has Y K Hamied, M K Hamied, Samina (executive vice chairperson), Umang Vohra (Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer), S Radhakrishnan (non-executive director), and six independent directors - Ashok Sinha, Adil Zainulbhai, PR Ramesh, Punita Lal, Robert Stewart and Mandar Vaidya.

Meanwhile, the board in its meeting on Thursday also approved the appointment of Dr Balram Bhargava, former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as an additional and independent director of the company for five years starting from April 1, 2024.

In a regulatory filing, Cipla said that its board has accepted Hamied’s letter dated January 25 where she has expressed her decision to step down, citing “personal and family commitments”. She has said that she will work with the board to ensure a ‘smooth transition’.

Cipla noted: “She has been instrumental in driving the Company’s transformation agenda; playing a key role in successfully incubating Cipla’s consumer health business and spearheading the company’s ambitious foray into the US market with strategic acquisitions.”

Also Read

Cipla on the block: Who's a better fit and what it means for shareholders?

Cipla Q2 net profit seen rising 25% YoY; US sales may drop QoQ to $215 mn

Cipla surges 4% on beating Q2 estimates; profit jumps 43%, revenue up 15%

Warning Letter for Pithampur SEZ facility remains an overhang for Cipla

Cipla hits new high; up 6% on promoter stake sale buzz, strong Q1 results

Food delivery giant Swiggy to slash 6% of workforce to trim costs: Report

Microsoft Translator adds two new languages, Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri

Mukund Rao joins engineering services firm Xoriant as prez, global markets

Swiggy planning fresh layoffs; may cut 7% from 6,000-strong workforce

Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW forays into defence manufacturing business

Topics : Cipla ICMR Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon