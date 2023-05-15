close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Coca Cola, Zepto expand partnership to 'return and recycle' PET bottles

Companies' expand initiative after 60-day pilot in Mumbai gets 'overwhelming customer response'

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Coca Cola

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Coca Cola India and Zepto, the quick commerce firm, on Monday announced expanding a programme that allows customers to return and recycle empty PET bottles of any brand by using Zepto’s delivery network.
The 'Return and Recycle' programme started as a 60-day pilot in select locations of Mumbai in November last year.

“We got an overwhelming customer response from the pilot,” Vinay Dhanai, Zepto’s chief operations officer, told 'Business Standard'. “In the first month itself, we recycled over 100 kg of PET bottles, with less than ten stores. It has only scaled since then.”
The programme is scaling up, with collection bins deployed at hundreds of Zepto delivery hubs in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata.

Coca-Cola India’s partnership with Zepto intends to create a circular economy for plastic by connecting all participants in the PET recycling value chain.
“The process is unique and simple,” said Dhanani. “We provide consumers who want to return any sort of PET bottles a touch point via our app. This tab is available post checkout and prepayment. After the consumer selects the option, one of our last mile delivery partners gets a notification for the same.”

Also Read

Coca-Cola to buy minority stake in food delivery platform Thrive: Report

Zepto will stick to brand promise of 10-minute deliveries: CEO Palicha

Thums Up, Maaza to go global as Coca Cola bets on 'Indian' flavours

Coca-Cola's bottling arm to revive plans to sell its business: Report

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

CRED-owned Happay lays off 35% of its workforce as 'restructuring exercise'

DMart retail chain slumps nearly by 5% on profit miss, margin drop

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

Layoffs also harm shareholder returns in the long term: Gartner report

SpiceJet subsidiary SpiceXpress to get $100 mn investment from UK group


Delivery partners collect bottles from customers and deposit them at dark stores’ designated bins, installed by Coca Cola. The bottles are later recycled.
“It is pretty easy to scale. In the future, this touch point can be at multiple places in the app, to improve engagement through multiple modes,” Dhanani said.

“This is a first of its kind partnership where we are trying to bring sustainability into our core, everyday operations,” said Abhishek Gupta, chief customer officer for India and SWA OU at Coca-Cola Company. “This model is providing us with a digital multiplier to drive awareness and collection while meeting the needs of socially conscious consumers.”
“It is a very impactful use case designed to integrate Coca Cola's aims of plastic circulatory and a world without waste, and Zepto's best-in-class convenience and last mile delivery model,” he said.

Greishma Singh, vice president of customer and commercial leadership for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “With the ‘return and recycle’ initiative across India, we are furthering the company's global goal of creating a world without waste.” 
Topics : Coca Cola Zepto pet bottles waste recycling Companies

First Published: May 15 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CRED-owned Happay lays off 35% of its workforce as 'restructuring exercise'

CRED-owned Happay lays off 35% of its workforce
2 min read

DMart retail chain slumps nearly by 5% on profit miss, margin drop

retail
2 min read

Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners

Shadowfax
2 min read

Layoffs also harm shareholder returns in the long term: Gartner report

layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment
2 min read

SpiceJet subsidiary SpiceXpress to get $100 mn investment from UK group

Spicejet Express
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read

Govt set to make an equity infusion of Rs 300 crore in Alliance Air

Alliance Air
2 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read
Premium

Go First has access to Rs 300 cr, will start ops at the earliest: Exec

Go First
2 min read
Premium

Vedanta's record dividend to parent strains company's balance sheet

Vedanta
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon