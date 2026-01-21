L'Oreal to set up AI-powered BeautyTech GCC in Hyderabad by 2030

Beauty and personal care global firm L’Oréal on Tuesday announced that it will establish India’s first BeautyTech Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, with an initial investment of ₹3,500 crore (€350 million) through 2030.

What will be the focus of L’Oréal’s BeautyTech GCC in Hyderabad?

The centre will anchor L’Oréal’s global ambitions in data, AI, generative and agentic AI, and next-generation digital engineering, and will create over 2,000 specialised beauty-tech engineering roles, positioning Hyderabad as a pivotal hub for the future of beauty innovation, the company said.

How will the India Tech Hub fit into L’Oréal’s global network?

The India Tech Hub will play a key role in L’Oréal’s integrated global AI and tech network—alongside tech hubs in France, the US, China, Singapore, Spain, Poland, Canada, Brazil and Mexico—to foster a culture of mutual enrichment and co-create the future of beauty tech.

What did L’Oréal’s CEO say about the Hyderabad centre?

Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer (CEO), L’Oréal, said the centre will be a first-of-its-kind Beauty Tech Hub.

“For over 31 years, L’Oréal has been deeply committed to India. Building on this legacy, we are harnessing India’s world-class tech and AI engineering expertise to power our new global tech hub. We believe that the future of beauty lies at the intersection of science, technology and creativity, so Hyderabad will now sit at the heart of our AI and digital ambition,” said Hieronimus.

How does the project align with India–France cooperation?

The landmark partnership with the State of Telangana stands as a major milestone in the 2026 India–France Year of Innovation, strengthening the technological ties and collaborative spirit between the two nations.

Who were involved in the announcement at the World Economic Forum?

The announcement followed a high-level meeting at the World Economic Forum 2026 between Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications and Industries, Government of Telangana, and Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oréal.

What has the Telangana government said about the investment?

Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, said: “We are delighted that L’Oréal has chosen Hyderabad for its new global tech hub, a decision that reflects the deep confidence global leaders place in Telangana’s innovation ecosystem and highly skilled talent pool. This partnership directly supports our ‘Telangana Rising: 2047 Vision’ by creating over 2,000 high-value jobs and positioning our state as a global epicentre for AI and digital excellence.”

With this announcement, L’Oréal reaffirmed its commitment to India as a strategic partner in its global transformation, ensuring that the next frontier of beauty is shaped by Indian innovation.

How does the project support Telangana’s long-term vision?

D Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics and Industries, Government of Telangana, said: “L’Oréal’s decision to establish its new global tech hub in Hyderabad is a powerful endorsement of Telangana’s ability to attract world-leading innovation. This collaboration exemplifies the ‘Telangana Rising: 2047 Vision’—a vision where global enterprises co-create next-generation technology with our extraordinary local talent. By aligning beauty with cutting-edge AI, data and engineering, L’Oréal is not only shaping the future of its industry but also contributing to our state’s journey as a global hub for digital excellence and innovation-led growth.”