BHIM Payments app sees over four-fold jump in monthly transactions in 2025

The BHIM Payments App, developed by NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), recorded strong growth in the calendar year 2025, reflecting sustained adoption and continued trust across user segments in India.

How did BHIM Payments App transactions grow during CY25?

In CY 2025, BHIM Payments App’s monthly transactions increased from 38.97 million in January to 165.1 million in December, representing an over four-fold rise during the year, with an average month-on-month growth of around 14 per cent. Transaction value reached Rs 20,854 crore in December 2025, marking over 390 per cent growth in volume and more than 120 per cent growth in value compared to the same period last year.

Which markets and use cases drove transaction growth?

According to the press statement, Delhi emerged as one of the leading markets for the BHIM Payments App during the year, witnessing strong growth in small-ticket, high-frequency payments. Peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions accounted for 28 per cent of transactions in Delhi, followed by groceries at 18 per cent, fast-food restaurants at 7 per cent, eating places and restaurants at 6 per cent, telecommunication services at 4 per cent, service stations at 3 per cent, and online marketplaces at 2 per cent. The app is also among the preferred platforms for IPO mandates, driven by its simple interface and reliability across critical authentication flows. It is also trusted for high-value transactions, underscoring strong user confidence in its security and transaction stability.

What did NBSL’s CEO say about user adoption and trust?

Lalitha Nataraj, MD and CEO, NBSL, said, “BHIM Payments App is designed to meet the everyday needs of users as digital payments have become an integral part of daily life. The app focuses on enabling safe, convenient, and inclusive payments, supporting frequent small-value transactions and reliable usage even in low-connectivity environments. The growth we are witnessing across key markets, including northern regions such as Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, reflects growing trust in BHIM Payments App’s performance, security, and overall user experience.”

How is the app designed to support inclusion and rural adoption?

The press statement further added that the app’s feature set has been built with inclusion at its core, supporting more than 15 regional languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi and Marwari. It is optimised for low-connectivity environments, enabling deeper adoption of digital payments across rural and semi-urban user groups. Reward-led adoption and merchant partnerships continue to strengthen platform stickiness among new and existing users.

What new features and services does BHIM Payments App offer users?

The BHIM Payments App offers several user-centric features, including split expenses for dividing bills and group purchases, a family mode for tracking shared household expenses, and spends analytics that provide an intuitive view of monthly spending patterns. Users can also enable UPI Lite auto top-up, prepaid mobile recharges, and assured rewards on eligible transactions. The app additionally allows users to book forex services directly and compare markup prices across banks.

What is UPI Circle Full Delegation and how does it work?

Among newer offerings, UPI Circle Full Delegation allows users to authorise trusted contacts to make UPI payments from their account within a predefined monthly spending limit of up to Rs 15,000 and for an expiry duration of up to five years. Trusted users can make secure digital payments without needing their own bank-linked UPI ID or bank account, enabling smoother day-to-day transactions among families, dependents or staff, while maintaining clear oversight of all transactions.