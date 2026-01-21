K P Energy Q3 results: Net profit rises 58% to ₹41.35 cr on high revenues
The company has recorded its highest-ever Q3 Profit After Tax (PAT) on a consolidated basis for Q3FY26 at ₹41.35 crore
K P Energy on Wednesday posted a 58 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.35 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
"The company has recorded its highest-ever Q3 Profit After Tax (PAT) on a consolidated basis for Q3FY26 at Rs 41.35 crore in comparison to that for Q3FY25 at Rs 26.39 crore, representing a growth of 58 per cent," a company statement said.
According to the statement, its consolidated revenue from operations reached its highest-ever level for a second quarter, rising from Rs 211.84 crore in Q3FY25 to Rs 344.96 crore in Q3FY26 - a growth of about 63 per cent.
The board also declared the third interim dividend at 4 per cent per equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each for 2025-26. The record date for the dividend will be January 28, 2026.
The board also approved the allotment of 6,88,800 equity shares of face value Rs five each, fully paid-up, upon conversion of an equivalent number of warrants to Faruk G. Patel, promoter of the company, at an issue price of Rs 412 per share, including a premium of Rs 407 per share, on a preferential basis.
The allotment was made upon receipt of the balance consideration amount aggregating to Rs 21.29 crore representing 75 per cent of the total issue price.
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 2:44 PM IST