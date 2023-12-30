Sensex (    %)
                        
Court orders release of 2 Vivo employees arrested in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate this month arrested two executives - Hong Xuquan, a Chinese national and Harinder Dahiya - working for Vivo's Indian unit in a case of alleged money laundering

Vivo

Two senior employees were arrested earlier this month.

Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

An Indian court on Saturday ordered the release of two senior employees working for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's India unit.

A Delhi court on Thursday had extended by one day the ED custody of three vivo-India executives in a money laundering case against the Chinese smartphone maker and others.

The court extended the custody of interim CEO of vivo-India Hong Xuquan alias Terry, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal on an application moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The accused were produced before the court on expiry of their five-day ED custody granted earlier.
 
The accused were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
 
The federal agency had earlier arrested four people -- mobile company Lava International's MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang, and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik -- in the case.

The ED had filed a charge-sheet against these four in a special PMLA court in Delhi. The court recently took cognisance of the charge-sheet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Vivo Enforcement Directorate PMLA case Money laundering Delhi court

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

