Court orders release of 2 Vivo employees arrested in money laundering case

An Indian court on Saturday ordered the release of two senior employees working for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's India unit.



A Delhi court on Thursday had extended by one day the ED custody of three vivo-India executives in a money laundering case against the Chinese smartphone maker and others.

The accused were produced before the court on expiry of their five-day ED custody granted earlier.



The accused were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



The federal agency had earlier arrested four people -- mobile company Lava International's MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang, and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik -- in the case.



The ED had filed a charge-sheet against these four in a special PMLA court in Delhi. The court recently took cognisance of the charge-sheet.

The court extended the custody of interim CEO of vivo-India Hong Xuquan alias Terry, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal on an application moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).