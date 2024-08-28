J-K elections: Mehbooba Mufti won't contest polls, calls CM post powerless

Srinagar: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference after four Army personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K's Doda, at party headquarters, in Srinagar, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that she won’t contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu-Kashmir as the chief ministerial position would be powerless. Mufti claimed that even if elected as the CM, she will not be able to fulfill her party's agenda in the union territory.





"I have been CM of a government with the BJP, which revoked FIRs against 12,000 persons (in 2016). Can we do that now? I, as the Chief Minister of a government with (PM) Modi, wrote a letter to separatists to invite them for talks… If you cannot take back an FIR as Chief Minister, what does one do with such a post?" she said.

Referring to her political rival National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Mufti said that he said that he would need to personally be at the door of the lieutenant governor even for the transfer of a peon.

Her remarks were a reference to the administrative powers of the LG in Jammu-Kashmir, which the Opposition claimed would leave the elected legislative Assembly with no real authority.

In mid-July, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government gave the J-K LG, power for making decisions on matters related to police and All India Service (AIS) officers. Abdullah had criticised the move in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying “People of J&K deserve better than powerless, rubber stamp CM who will have to beg the LG to get his/ her peon appointed.”

Notably, Abdullah had himself vowed not to contest the elections until the statehood status of Jammu and Kashmir was restored. The erstwhile state had been turned into a UT in 2019 after the elimination of Article 370 by the Centre.

However, last week the National Conference named Abdullah and 31 other candidates for the elections, scheduled from September 18 to October 3. Abdullah will contest the polls from Ganderbal seat.

On the alliance between INDIA bloc parties Congress and NC , Mufti said it is for the sake of power.

The Jammu-Kashmir Assembly polls will be held parallel to the elections in Haryana, with counting for both states scheduled on October 4.